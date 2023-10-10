DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know that every year an estimated 30 million pets face hunger in the United States?

PetSmart is working to change that.

Since the majority of households now include a pet, if a family is struggling to eat, they are also struggling to feed their pet — which is why PetSmart Charities is launching Pet Hunger Awareness Day.

“A survey we did recently noted that 83 percent of pet parents said they would forego their own meals in order to feed their pet,” said Aimee Gilbreath, President of PetSmart Charities. “We don’t want them to have to make that choice or the even more heartbreaking choice to potentially give up their pet if they can’t take care of them.”

Learn more about how to end pet hunger and get involved at PetSmart Charities.