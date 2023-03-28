DALLAS(KDAF)—The crew and founder of fast n’ loud, Richard Rawlings, built the gas monkey garage empire right here in Dallas. Wexler takes us to Rawlings’ garage to chat with him.

You’ve probably heard of the now-retired TV show, Fast N’ Loud – the same crew behind the show has made the transition to YouTube content and is constantly fixing up and restoring some of the wildest whips.

Richard Rawlings, the founder, built the Gas Monkey Garage empire right here in North Texas, and you can go behind the scenes.

Richard Rawlings sat down with Inside DFW to talk about what he’s built, his car collection, and how he plans to keep creating. See the full chat above!