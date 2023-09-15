FORT WORTH, TX (KDAF) — Parrots are beautiful, intelligent birds with big personalities. Owning one of those colorful, exotic birds, however, requires the right person with the right temperament and resources. CW33’s Landon Wexler visited the Texas Parrot Rescue in Fort Worth, where the nonprofit takes in birds who’ve lost their owners or been abused.

Traci Carroll, Founder of the Texas Parrot Rescue, recommends prospective parrot parents do plenty of research before adopting one.

“We recommend you take two years to do your research on what kind of parrot would fit well with your family,” Carroll said. “Dive into [online research, resources and videos], the good, the bad and the ugly on what it takes to own a pet parrot and what you’re committing to.”

For instance, Chewy, an eclectus parrot (pictured above), requires a minimum of four to six hours outside his cage each day.

Parrot’s lifespans vary by breed but they typically live for decades.

“Smaller birds live anywhere form 10 to 30 years and larger birds live from 40 to 80 years,” Carroll said. “The parrot is most likely going to outlive you.”

Exotic birds like parrots are famous for talking, but they don’t all talk. Carroll said wanting a bird to talk is never a reason to adopt one.

“Parrots can be very loving, especially when you raise them properly. They can also be very dangerous – they have very powerful beaks. Whether they’re bonded to you or not, you will get bit at some point. That’s part of their communication signs though.”

Learn more from the folks at Texas Parrot Rescue in our full story above.