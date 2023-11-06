DALLAS (KDAF) — Pappasito’s has been cooking up fresh food from scratch for over 40 years!

“We are the second largest family-owned and operated restaurant company in the U.S.,” said Brian Hooks, concept leader for Pappasito’s. “We are a scratch kitchen, we make everything fresh in-house daily. We’re known for our famous fajitas, skirt steak, which we cook to order…rice, beans, chips are fried throughout the day, all day, our queso is fresh in-house, along with our salsa. Everything is fresh daily.”

From their sizzling fajitas to handmade guacamole, there’s something for everyone on their menu. And don’t forget the drinks — the fresh food pairs nicely with drinks like the Fiesta Fizz or the Reserva Margarita.

