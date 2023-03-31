DALLAS(KDAF)—Every dog owner knows walks are a necessity. But, just like kids, getting rid of all their pent-up energy can be challenging.

Packin Method simplifies dog walking and gives dogs of all breeds, shapes, and sizes an appropriate amount of exercise. Packin Method Founder, Nicole Packin compared a dog walk to window shopping.

You and your dog can get your steps in, but you might not be getting enough cardiovascular exercise. Depending on the dog’s physical condition, Nicole showed us how she puts them on one of two types of treadmills.

As your dogs work out, Nicole cheers them on and makes sure they stay hydrated and rested.

See the full Packin method experience in the player above.