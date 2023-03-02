DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s important for the younger generation to experience as many new things as possible before it’s time to go off into the adult world and Titas/Dance Unbound was able to give over 1,000 students in DFW the chance to see a world-class dance performance at the AT&T Performance Arts Center.

Inside DFW was lucky enough to catch up with the executive and artistic director of Titas Dance, Charles Santos to learn more about the experience and the importance of exposing more people to the arts at a young age.

Titas and the ATTPAC were able to bring the world-renowned dance company MOMOX to Dallas for several special events which included a performance for over 1,000 local middle and high school students in late February.

Be sure to watch the video player above for a look at the experience and to learn more about efforts to bring more awareness to the arts for younger people.