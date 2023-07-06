DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have ever considered getting away from the chaos of the metropolitan area, farming can provide a peaceful sanctuary.

Owning and tending to a farm is a business – planting and harvesting your own produce, raising animals for meat, chickens for eggs, etc. Day after day, your job is keeping your farm fruitful. But you don’t necessarily need to have grown up on a farm or have farming experience to take on the task, though there’s a lot to know to do it successfully.

We spoke to the owner of Bella Hampton Farm in Kemp, TX, Nestor Estrada, a longtime Dallasite who during the COVID-19 pandemic was looking to escape the madness and anxieties of living in the city. He and his husband Cesar purchased a farm in Kemp, a little over an hour outside of Dallas. Through raising and rescuing their animals, planting fruits and vegetables and making products from their harvests, they’ve created a business – selling their various products at farmer’s markets around DFW.

At Bella Hampton Farm, Nestor and Cesar tend to all 300+ animals (from pigs, goats and horses) and their acres of land – they could use some help.

CW33’s Landon Wexler spoke with Estrada about their farm, their experience and tips they have for folks considering taking the same leap into farming in the player above! Learn more about Bella Hampton Farm, volunteering with them in Kemp, donating to their efforts or where to keep an eye out for Bella Hampton Farm products and more here.