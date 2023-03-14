DALLAS (KDAF) — Bar hopping is great and all but sometimes after a nice fun meal we want to hang back and enjoy the atmosphere and grab a crafted cocktail.

The eatery, La Neta Cocina Y Lounge is offering all of that with modern Mexican tastes and feels.

Founder, Ryan Labbe said, “We’d like to take traditional Mexican flavors and kind of implement some of our twist on it, we think it’s important that people are going to spend their time and hard-earned money with us so that you know, they can escape their reality.”

There is the scenery for days, ambiance, and of course drinks. Luneta Cosina e Lounge is so approachable at every turn. you can visit the La Neta Cocina Y Lounge website to check out their menu and see some of their amazing drinks.

“Our signature farm-to-glass cocktails use only fresh, seasonal ingredients and our dynamic bar program offers a vast selection of the finest tequilas and mezcals, as well as a rotating selection of wines from across the globe,” the eatery said.