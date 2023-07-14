DALLAS(KDAF)—The Modern is a contemporary and modern art museum filled with unique pieces. The architecture itself is stunning. As you walk in, you get to overlook the beautiful pond through glass walls. Many of the exhibitions here are permanent, but guests can enjoy new and rotating exhibits year-round.

The Modern also hosts brunch and dinner with an indoor dining area and outdoor patio. It’s a great place to get a Fort Worth exploring day started!

One of their famous and iconic exhibitions is a KAWS installation from Brooklyn-based artist KAWS.

