DALLAS (KDAF) — Exciting news for athletes – the Dallas Marathon is almost here!

Jason Schuchard, senior director of marketing & partnerships of Run Dallas, talks about what runners can expect from the upcoming Dallas Marathon.

For runners, you can tackle the half or full marathon on race day. For non-runners who still want to participate, there are several walking events available. And you can make it a family event — all kids 14 and younger can participate for free!

“Every few years, we have to make some tweaks to the course for various reasons,” Schuchard said. “We’re very excited about the course this year, we’ve been able to eliminate some turns and hills, provide additional downtown views, and we really feel like…participants will really enjoy it.”

For those who register, Turkish Airlines will provide all participants a discounted travel voucher for a nonstop flight from DFW to Istanbul.

The marathon will take place Dec. 8 to 10. For more information on all the events with the Dallas Marathon, visit their website.