DALLAS(KDAF)—In Old City Park, you’ll find the largest and finest collection of 19th-century pioneer homes and Victorian buildings in the state.

Old City Park said, “These buildings have been moved from various parts of North Central Texas to the park, which was Dallas’ first city park.”

The park has a 20-acre setting, shaded by trees, which makes it a perfect spot for a relaxing stroll.

Its collection of historic buildings is unparalleled in the state, and visitors will leave with a newfound appreciation for the people and events that shaped Texas into what it is today.

The park is open to the public, and visitors are welcome to stroll the grounds and explore the buildings. Old City Park is a must-visit destination for anyone interested in Texas history and culture.

Watch Stephanie Mendez’s full interview above with Sarah Crain Chief Operating Officer of Old Park.