DALLAS (KDAF) — HungerMitao is a grassroots volunteer movement (not an organization or charity) working to mobilize and galvanize the Indian American community in support of their local food banks.

They do this by increasing food insecurity awareness and creating meaningful campaigns for fundraising, volunteering, and food drives directly benefiting the food bank. Nothing goes to HungerMitao.

While this community model started in 2017 with the Indian American community, it has now been replicated in the Chinese American community and is scheduled to be launched this fall with the Latinx community.

Raj and Anna Asava, co-founders of HungerMitao, joined Inside DFW to talk more about their movement. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

For more information, visit hungermitao.org.