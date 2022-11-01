DALLAS (KDAF) — CW’s highly anticipated new series Walker Independence is up and running, and guess what? CW33 got a chance to talk to one of its stars Matt Barr, who is originally from the Metroplex.

Barr who plays Hoyt Rawlins talked to Inside DFW Host Jenny Anchondo about the show and his North Texas roots.

Below is their interview:

How does it feel?

“I’m full of chips and queso and I got my enchiladas.”

In the show, you’re an outlaw? Are there elements of that character inside of you that attracted you in real life? Or what drew you to the role?

“I wish I was as good a gambler as Hoyt is. I think Texans like work hard play hard. I think Hoyt is definitely that way, but he’s definitely a little more reckless than me. [It’s] fun. I think life’s about the amusement of it; just jump. And he’s totally that kind of guy.”

Did you grow up on a farm or like involved in like rural Texas at all? Were you more of a city boy?

“Yeah, I guess I was more of a city boy. I would like to say I was on a farm. But I mean, we had a creek and I was catching snakes.”

I mean, catching snakes qualifies you. I think you’re qualified on an account of catching snakes.

“I could easily live out in a tent. I’m actually happiest out in the wild.”

How does this series differ from other westerns?

“I think the Western to me has always been kind of a slow burn type of narrative, and we sort have remixed it. This is bringing it into 2022. There’s modern music. It’s got a fast pace. It’s stylized. So I’m sort of excited about a new generation finding the show. Still with the same integrity and kind of DNA of the Westerns that I grew up loving.”

On that note are there any storylines or characters that you think are relatable to today?

“Oh, yeah. Truthfully, we’re still fighting and dying for the same things, like land, what we love, and our family. That’s what life’s about. So a small little Western town in hill country, Texas is like a smaller sandbox, but it’s the exact same thing. The stakes are just as high. It’s just, you know, less sophisticated, I guess.”

Did you look to any other Westerns for inspiration in your acting, or are you drawing upon any other factors from the past?

“Oh, yeah. I’ve had the fortunate chance to get to know Kevin Costner over the years. I’ve asked him a million questions about playing cowboys. Years ago, I got to work with even Val Kilmer. He gave me a note on how to make sure your hat fits, right. My character sort of plays this, he has a lot of gun work, like Doc Holliday. So I have a lot of respect for Val, I realize how hard that is to spin your guns like he does.”

So do you do that? Is that a part of the role and had you worked with firearms before? Was that a part of your life growing up? Or, you know, because it’s not always comfortable to just hold a firearm if you haven’t?

“Yeah, I was. I was always comfortable with guns, but I mean, in terms of the gun work and spinning these revolvers, these cults are heavy. I thought I could just be Doc Holliday, but it is hard. Joey Dylan, our gun coach is the big dog. Mad respect to Kilmer and all those guys that make it look easy.”

What’s next for you? I know that North Texas is so proud of you and what you’ve accomplished and it’s so fun to be able to watch you on TV.

“I would love to bring more films and shows here. I’m going to shoot in DFW and that’s my dream. I purchased the movie 12 Mighty Orphans that’s shot in Weatherford. I’m really proud of that. I want to bring more stuff here, and then bring it home.”