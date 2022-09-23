DALLAS (KDAF) — Today Inside DFW shined a light on a mother who started a foundation in honor of her daughter. The Aliyah is Healed Foundation was created by local mom, LeTisa Carter.

“It was founded in memory of my daughter… she had sickle cell. I want to give back to families that are like mine. We are here to help families with sickle cell and pediatric cancer. We can relieve the burden the families have. I just want to be able to give back… one family at a time,” Carter said.

A big part of their fundraising efforts involves a 5k fun run to raise money to relieve some of the burdens families face when they have a child with chronic and life-threatening illnesses. The fun run was recently held at Trinity Park in Fort Worth.

If you’d like to get involved or donate, visit aaliyahishealed.org.

Watch the full interview with Carter and Tracy Payne, board VP, in the video player above.