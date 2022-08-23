DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you heard of the True Crime Reporter podcast?

North Texas-based investigative reporter Robert Riggs and former decorated U.S. prosecutor Bill Johnston take listeners inside “the yellow crime scene tape” to talk about corruption, crime and real-life court cases.

True Crime Reporter was honored with a Silver Telly Award this year. This podcast is unique because of the extensive research they put into each story.

“Riggs spent decades in front of the television news camera telling stories to millions of viewers. Federal juries returned guilty verdicts in every prosecution that Johnston undertook during his 14-year career with the U.S. Justice Department,” as their website states.

You can find it on any podcast platform.