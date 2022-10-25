DALLAS (KDAF) — Inside DFW is sharing the story of Team Connor, a childhood cancer foundation named in loving memory of Connor Cruse, who fought cancer so courageously.

“We started Team Connor because my son Connor was diagnosed with stage four, neuroblastoma when he was four years old,” Joy Cruse, co-founder and board member of Team Connor, said. “And he battled that cancer for four and a half years, but he ended up getting a second cancer from the radiation treatment.”

Joy says that during her time with her son, she spent a lot of her days researching the statistics behind Connor’s condition.

“During his battle with cancer, I just started learning all these statistics about childhood cancer that was staggering. The government, when they give money for cancer research, they only give 3% to childhood cancer research. Yet, cancer is a leading disease killer of children, and there are so many children that get diagnosed each year. One in 285 will be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 18. In the last 20 years, they’ve developed one to two drugs specifically for childhood cancer,” Joy said.

Because of her own findings, she wanted to put her resources toward research to make sure children battling cancer get the help they need to fight.

“Connor would ask, ‘If we can put a man on the moon, why can’t we cure cancer?’ I’m like, ‘That’s a great question, Connor,'” Joy said. “So in his dream that no child would have to face what he had to endure, we put the majority of our money toward research.”

So Joy is here for the kids to be their voice, and throughout the year, they have hosted a golf tournament, a clay shoot, a tennis clinic and other events to raise money for Team Connor and for research for childhood cancers.

For more information about Team Connor, click here.