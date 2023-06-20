DALLAS(KDAF)—An organization called Skelton Crew Adventures provides sailing therapy to veterans.

According to their website, the organization is providing veterans and first responders, living with Post Traumatic Stress. The organization said it’s giving veterans the opportunity to heal at sea using research-based methods of learning to live with trauma through adventure therapy.

The therapy is designed to help veterans overcome various physical and mental health challenges they may face after serving in the military.

Sailing therapy is a unique approach to therapy that offers a calm and peaceful environment that can help reduce stress and anxiety. It is a great way for veterans to connect with nature and the environment around them, providing a sense of freedom and peace that is often difficult to achieve through traditional therapy methods.

If you are a veteran or know a veteran who could benefit from sailing therapy, Skelton Crew Adventures is a great resource to turn to.

They offer a safe and supportive environment where veterans can connect with one another and find the peace they need to move forward in their lives.