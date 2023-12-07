DALLAS (KDAF) — The Nihao Food Bank Initiative is a community organization that focuses on raising awareness of hunger in North Texas, as well as improving community engagement among Chinese Americans and directing resources to the North Texas Food Bank.

James Huang, Co-founder of Nihao Food Bank Initiative, and Harris Xie, President of Nihao Youth Ambassador Program, stopped by Inside DFW to share their efforts.

“Food insecurity is one of the most overlooked, and something we take for granted,” Huang said. “But many of us that are fortunate enough not to have to worry about hunger probably associate the word ‘food insecurity’ with some distant world, third world country who lack the resources…but out of 900 million people who are suffering from hunger, 4 million of them are in Texas.”

Since their start in 2020, Nihao has donated 1.5 million meals, which translates to nearly $400,000 that’s been donated directly to the North Texas Food Bank.

The Nihao Youth Ambassador program also works to get high school students involved in volunteering for their communities.

“Currently, we have a 120 plus members,” Xie said. “We all have the same goal of fighting food insecurity, so we volunteer, we do fundraisers, and we spread hunger awareness throughout our community. Everyone’s voice is valued, and we’re all super engaged and focused.”

If you’d like to learn more or get involved, visit the Nihao website.