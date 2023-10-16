DALLAS (KDAF) — Newk’s Cares is a charity working to improve the rate of early diagnosis of ovarian cancer, which takes the lives of 13,000 women in America each year.

The charity was co-founded by Chris and Lori Newcomb after Lori was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2013. Newk’s Cares is now a way to honor Lori’s legacy and bring awareness to ovarian cancer.

“Our mission for Newk’s Cares is to really raise awareness for ovarian cancer and educate women and their families about ovarian cancer,” said Madison Newcomb, daughter of Chris and Lori Newcomb and Marketing Manager at Newk’s Eatery. “When my mom was diagnosed, we really did not know much ovarian cancer. When her and my dad started Newk’s Cares, that was really our main goal…and also raising critical funds for research to hopefully one day find a cure.”

Newk’s Cares has raised over $1.6 million for Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, the largest organization dedicated to advancing ovarian cancer research while supporting women and their families.

Newk’s Cares works in partnership with Newk’s Eatery, a restaurant that donates 20% of all sales during September for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Learn more and get involved to make a difference with Newk’s Cares.