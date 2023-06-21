DALLAS(KDAF)—No longer do we have to choose between premium surf and turf and a fun, Instagrammable atmosphere.

STK Steakhouse in Uptown Dallas is combining a Vegas-style energetic lounge space with perfectly cooked and seasoned wagyu steaks in all forms and fresh lobster tails atop their enormous seafood tower. Their dining spaces are equally as breathtaking.

“We’re the leading competitor in vibe dining,” STK Steakhouse Executive Chef John Holloman said. “You get great steaks, great seafood but also we’re putting on a party every night. DJ every night, bartenders and servers are energetic.”

This new Uptown restaurant makes the stuffy steakhouse feel like a thing of the past. Even their steak menu feels modern, showcasing their array of wagyu steaks.

As Chef Holloman said, “Everything we serve is a show. You’ll see your bartenders making every drink to order right in front of you.” Their cocktail menu includes a cucumber stiletto, strawberry cobbler, their take on an old-fashioned, and more.

According to Chef, STK sources as many local products as they can. The freshest fruit we get from the farmers market, we make our own strawberry puree with fresh strawberries.

Everything is made in-house, not batched.

STK Steakhouse isn’t only for dinner or late nights. They also serve up a mean brunch every Sunday, with endless mimosas and bloody marys for only 30 dollars.

