DALLAS (KDAF) — Alright, if you’re at work all day and then you want to head out at night, you might feel a little guilty about leaving the pet behind. Well, luckily for you, there is a place in North Texas where you can still take man’s best friend.

We stopped by Mutts Canine Cantina where the fun doesn’t stop at just the pups.

“We’re an off-leash dog park that is membership-based. You can buy day annual passes and monthly memberships. So the dogs are off-leash running around having a great time, while their parents are just chilling, having a cocktail or a lemonade or whatever,” Austin Green, operations director of Mutts Canine Cantina, said.

That’s right. You get to enjoy Mutts bar and grill, and catch some local music and entertainment, without having to leave your dog at home. You can have your dog at your side on the patio or you can purchase a membership to get access to their exclusive dog park.

Even if you don’t have a dog, you are also welcome at Mutts.

Of course, this isn’t the main draw of Mutts Canine Cantina. This North Texas spot serves up classic eats and drinks like

Cocktails

Margaritas

Craft beers

Lemonade

Shakes

Burgers

Chicken sandwiches

Fried pickles

Grilled Cheese

Chicken Tenders

And of course, they have food options for the pups as well. Treat your dog to a pupsicle, which is a frozen peanut butter and beef broth edible stick, or a Doggie Dog, a bite-size 100% beef frank.

Learn more about Mutts Canine Cantina, including their event schedule, by clicking here.