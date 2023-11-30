DALLAS (KDAF) — Tech gifts are always a popular holiday gift item, but what many people don’t know is that new technology can come with the risk of explosions and fires from the lithium ion batteries.

Jennifer Williams, senior research amplification expert for the Fire Safety Research Institute, explains the fire risk behind the technology and how to keep yourself safe.

“It’s our efforts to educate the public on how to stay safe while using their lithium ion battery powered devices,” Williams said. “Everything from cell phones, laptops, e-bikes, kid’s electric toys, and even your lawn mowers.”

There are some safety tips that consumers can follow in order to prevent and protect themselves in case of a fire. Things like choosing certified products, recycling batteries properly, and educating others about battery safety are preventative measures that can make a difference when it comes to fire safety.

For more information, watch the full segment above.