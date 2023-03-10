ACCIDENT & INJURY CHIROPRACTIC SPONSORED CONTENT — Car wrecks can be scary and also painful, but healing doesn’t have to be.

Inside DFW was joined by Chief of Staff, Dr. Lou Saucedo, and Chiropractor Dr. Alfredo Salazar to talk about their new Accident & Injury Chiropractics clinic Garland Rowlett. Plus, discussing the services they offer to clients in case they are injured in a crash.

Dr.Salazar said, “We treat people who’ve been injured in car and truck wrecks. The problem with those kinds of injuries is that they don’t always show up right away. Even at 8 mph, you can suffer serious damage and not feel it immediately. That’s why it’s so important for them to get checked out as soon as possible.”

How many clinics do Accident & Injury have in the DFW area?

We have 13 clinics as of today from Fort Worth to Mesquite, Arlington to Allen, Duncanville to Lewisville, and here in Garland/Rowlett. If you’re in the Metroplex, we’re not far from you at all.

So what should someone who’s been in a wreck do right away?

If you’ve been injured in a car wreck, check out our thousands of 5-star reviews. Then call Accident & Injury at 214-946-7246 and set an appointment, come in, meet with us and we’ll give you the Pro Treatment that will take you from pain to feeling the way you want to feel.

Both Saucedo and Salazar said, “They offer a no-cost, no-obligation meet and greet with the Staff. We also offer no money down on qualified cases, free transportation and we’ll help you file your claim.”