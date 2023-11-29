DALLAS (KDAF) — Braum’s is a holiday destination — from the hot chocolate milkshake to the spicy pimento bacon cheeseburger, they’re serving up some special menu items for the season.

Lawrence Finney, area operations manager for Braum’s, shares the new food items, including ice cream flavors like eggnog, hot chocolate, pumpkin and peppermint.

Though many customers come to Braum’s for the fast food, the fresh market side of the store also has special offerings for the holidays. From cinnamon crumb cakes to pumpkin bread, you can satisfy your sweet tooth with items from the Braum’s bakery. For those looking to bake at home over the holidays, Braum’s can still help — with their Holiday Recipe Guide.

“Our holiday recipe guide is new for 2023,” Finney said. “You can actually pick one up at any fresh market register or go to Braum’s.com and get it online.”

See all the special sweet and savory treats in the segment above, and visit Braum’s website for more information.