DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s a new guest at Great Wolf Lodge, just in time for Halloween.

The scorpion structure, made of 7,000 balloons and complete with a cowboy hat and boots, took workers 339 hours to build.

The larger-than-life arachnid can be found in the Great Wolf Lodge lobby until Oct. 31. Book your stay and don’t miss the chance to see this fun decoration!