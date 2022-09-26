DALLAS (KDAF) — A new art festival is coming to Fort Worth from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23 and if you want to be involved, here’s everything you need to know.

The festival is called Art Worth, from the folks at the ArtWorks Foundation. The foundation helps artists grow their businesses and work through programs, exhibitions and education initiatives.

Art Worth will be held on the lawn of Will Rogers Memorial Center in the heart of Fort Worth’s Cultural District.

Along with art, they will have classical music play, food and wine. For more information, click here.

CW33 reporter Stephanie Mendez talked to Greg Belz, executive director for the ArtWorks Foundation, about the festival. Watch the video player above for more information.