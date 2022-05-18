DALLAS (KDAF) — You may not want to switch out your whole wardrobe for spring but maybe just your accessories?

Fossil Group has you covered for all of your must-have accessories, from watches to bracelets to wallets and even purses.

They are a major fashion brand based out of Richardson that makes quality, fashionable watches and accessories that are fun and accessible.

CW33 host Jenny Anchondo talked with a Fossil representative about their newest looks to keep on your radar. For more information visit fossilgroup.com.