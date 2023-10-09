DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re planning a holiday vacation, The Travel Mom is here to share the latest trends and tricks to score the best deal on your trip.

From multi-generational vacations to international getaways, Emily Kaufman breaks down where to go and what to do.

“if you were on social media this past summer, you had to have been seeing people vacationing mostly in Europe,” Kaufman said. “Italy was a huge spot and here’s something interesting: this is a great time of year to go. The destinations are less crowded, the kids are back in school. The weather’s still fantastic and the deals are abundant. You could probably pay less in airfare to fly from Dallas to Europe, than to fly from Dallas to somewhere domestically in November…This is an awesome time of year to get out and explore some international travel, particularly in Europe.”

