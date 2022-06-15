FORT WORTH (KDAF) — If you’ve been on TikTok, you’ve probably seen something cool and thought, “I want to do that.”

And it turns out, that’s exactly how Bungee Studios in Fort Worth got their start. The owners say the idea came about with a late-night TikTok check. One of the owners was awake late at night tending to her child when she decided to go on Tiktok.

That’s when she stumbled upon the idea of opening a bungee gym. She immediately texted her friend saying “We’re opening up a bungee gym. Text me when you wake up.”

The gym is now celebrating its one-year anniversary this year.

Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo also wanted to try the concept and stopped by Bungee Studios to see what it’s all about. Click here to book a class and try it yourself.