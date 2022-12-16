DALLAS (KDAF) — Adults need somewhere to unleash their inner kid. The people behind Pour Decisions in Fort Worth created a 21-year-old and up playground that doubles as a gameday paradise.

Pour Decisions is a multi-leveled experience.

The first floor offers an open and heated patio with tons of TVs, perfect for any Sunday Funday. The second floor offers more of a club vibe, with its infinity mirror hallway and an outdoor DJ booth. Both floors are connected via their internally lit iconic adult slide.

Chef Alex Lines is the Executive Chef behind Pour Decisions, who created one of the most crispy AND juicy, flavorful, thoughtful and memorable wings around. Varying in spice from tastefully sweet and tangy to their wildly hot Mad Dog wing.

If you and your friends are looking to add a little excitement to y’all’s wing night, you can partake in their wing roulette, where one wing in your order will be injected with their Mad Dog sauce, measuring in at 1,000,000 Scoville. Chef Lines says that’s about 10x the heat of a habenero!

You know your favorite thrill-seeking reporter, Landon Wexler, gave a game of roulette a try… check out his tearful experience above.