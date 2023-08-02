DALLAS(KDAF)—By serving as a role model for young girls, NCAA basketball champion Jasmine Carson is making a real difference for girls who wish to be basketball players.

Jasmine and her manager Robby stopped by CW33 to announce an upcoming basketball camp called “Balling With A Purpose” specifically designed for middle school and high school girls.

With the camp, the girls will have the opportunity to learn about the sport and get coached by Jasmine herself, which will be an unforgettable experience.

On August 5th, the camp will start from 10 am to 3 pm at Trinity Leadership Public School on 1231 E Pleasant Run Road in Cedar Hill. You can sign up for the event through Eventbrite. The tickets start at $175.

PSA🗣️ Coaches and Lady Ballers in the DFW area don’t miss out on the opportunity to have an experience with @JazzC2_

It’s happening Aug. 5th, in Cedar Hill, Tx

Scan the QR code for full details! pic.twitter.com/uSl4eGaP1F — Keena Hoyle (@OffSeasonPros) July 22, 2023

The camp will provide a comprehensive training program that focuses on various aspects of the game, including technical skills, strategy, teamwork, and mental preparation.

In addition to the basketball training, the camp will also include informative sessions on topics such as nutrition, injury prevention, and the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

Jasmine and her team will be there to provide valuable insights and advice on how to excel not only on the court but also in life.

Jasmine said, “Participants will have the opportunity to engage in drills, practice sessions, and friendly competitions that will help them grow both as individuals and as basketball players”.