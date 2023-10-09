DALLAS (KDAF) — The Allen Americans announced Myles Jack and his mother Lasonjia are the new majority owners of the professional ice hockey team.

In becoming majority owners, the Jacks become the first African-American majority owners in ECHL history.

“I’m very excited bringing great things to the team,” Myles said. “We have a new youth program that we’re working on trying to get kids on ice…We’re definitely bring the community together and I’m very, very excited. It’s a great honor to be the first African American hockey sports owner in history. I’m excited to mend the gap and get more African Americans out on the ice, bring people to the ice rink, show them how great the sport of hockey is and how exciting it can be.”

Myles is a former NFL linebacker, originally drafted as the 36th overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft out of UCLA, and played with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Philadelphia Eagles before retiring in 2023.

“He’s a competitor at nature,” Lasonjia said. “The partnership with Allen Americans aligns perfectly with our family dynamic and what he stands for.”

Watch the Americans open their 2023-2024 season on Oct. 20 against the Idaho Steelheads on CW33.