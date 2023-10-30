DALLAS (KDAF) — Lifestyle expert Megan Thomas Head, from the Bourbon Blonde blog, stopped by Inside DFW to share some new fall products.

As of Today Renewing Masks: With clinically proven R-peptides, which help reduce wrinkles, prevent stress aging and brighten complexion.

Milkadamia Macadamia Nut Milk: The plant based milk alternative has a creamy texture that’s perfect to add to coffee, smoothies, and culinary creations.

Skippy P.B. Bites: This bite size treat is inspired by Girl Scouts flavors, including Coconut Caramel, Adventurefuls, and Chocolate Peanut Butter.

Check out more from the Bourbon Blonde on her blog.