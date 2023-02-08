DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re ever craving a burger, the best thing to do is always go out and get a burger, but for those that live a different food lifestyle than others it can be difficult, especially if you’re looking for a healthier option.

Thankfully, Mooyah is diving headfirst to fix the problem with their Live Your Best Lifestyle burger options:

The Paleo

The Vegan

The Keto

The Low Cal

The MDC

The Indulgent BBQ

The Hamburdog

The A-Wonderful

Now you can stop saying no to having a good burger as these options will leave you satisfied while remaining true to your dietary lifestyle. We went out to Mooyah to not only learn more about these burgers but to do the hard work of taste-testing them for you.