DALLAS (KDAF) — Miss Texas is a tradition that dates back to the 1930s. It provides one of the biggest opportunities in the state for women and teens to earn college scholarships. The Miss Texas Scholarship Foundation awards more than $125,000 in scholarships and awards each summer.

Miss Texas 2022, Averie Bishop showed Inside DFW Host, Jenny Anchondo the behind-the-scenes preparation that takes place before the big pageant!

Local competitions are held throughout the state between July and February. Those who win, qualify to compete in Miss Texas. Those who win judged events and regional competitions are also in the mix of Miss Texas contestants.

During competition week, there are several areas of competition, such as the judge’s interview, on-stage questions, talent, fitness and evening gown.

The Lonestar Princess program is also an integral part of the experience. This is a mentorship program for pre-teens to learn about leadership, on-stage performance and to have fun!

Averie dedicated her year of service as Miss Texas to her platform, “Y’all means All” and the Texas Cares for Children program. She logged more miles than any past Miss Texas as she showed up for speaking engagements and public appearances across the country.

The 2023 Miss Texas was crowned in July in Richardson. She is Ellie Breaux, who graduated from the University of North Texas in May.

For more about Miss Texas 2022, Averie Bishop, click here.

For more about Miss Texas, visit here.