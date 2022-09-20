DALLAS (KDAF) — Mi Cocina families who hall upon hard times now have a new resource to help them out. It’s called the Mi Familia Fund, established by M Crowd Restaurant Group.

To support the fun and other core focuses of M Crow, Mi Cocina holds unique and spirited fundraisers that are central to this mission, including the Mambo Miles race.

This year marked the second annual Mambo Miles race. It was held on July 23 and officials say this year’s fundraiser shattered all expectations, raising more than 30,000.

Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo spoke with M Crowd president and CEO Edgar Guevara about the fund. Watch the video player above for more.

Mi Cocina background

Mi Cocina started as a single restaurant, with just a handful of employees. It has grown to become nothing short of an iconic brand, using the highest quality of ingredients while developing new concepts alongside their staff. Mi Cocina’s umbrella restaurant group, M Crowd, has multiple brands, including the best-known Mi Cocina, and employs more than 1,600 people. At M Crowd, our strength comes from their people. Every decision we make is designed to empower our staff and raise them up. As leaders, we take care of their own, using our team’s safety, fulfillment, and growth as guiding principles.

For more information about the Mi Familia Fund and the closest Mambo Taxi near you please visit MiCocina.com.