DALLAS(KDAF)—Mexican Sugar already has popular locations in Las Colinas and Plano but now there is a new location at Mckinney and Olive in Uptown Dallas.

Justin Beam, Director of Operations at Mexican Sugar showed Inside DFW Host, Jenny Anchondo around the space to get a look at the classic cooking techniques used to bring the food to life.

The new location spans more than 12,000 square feet across two floors, offering both indoor and exterior seating options on each level along with two lively bar areas and a beautiful outdoor patio.

“We wanted to transport our guests to the vibrant streets of downtown Mexico City, known for its rich culture and architectural marvels,” Beam said.

A favorite feature is the Agave Library which houses a collection of more than 150 tequilas, mezcals, and sotols. It’s an immersive experience for agave enthusiasts! Guests can also enjoy hand-crafted agave flights, margaritas, and sangrias, as well as a selection of wine, beer, and fresh-squeezed juices.

The masa tortillas are made by hand in an open-concept kitchen that allows the guests to see the magic underway.