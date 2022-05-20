DALLAS (KDAF) — America is the melting pot of the world, where different cultures cohabitate and learn from each other’s differing experiences to make the country a better place.

And that’s exactly what is going on with this dish. It’s mixing Mexican pozole with Texas barbeque. This recipe comes from third-generation pitmaster Adrian Davila of Davila’s BBQ in Seguin.

Davila has appeared on the Food Network and the Travel Channel with his mouthwatering recipes. WATCH to see his recipe for this dish.