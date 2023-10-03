DALLAS (KDAF) — Metrocrest Services is making a difference in the lives of Dallas families.

With services like a food pantry, rent and utility assistance, jobs and financial education, Metrocrest offers help to build a stronger community.

“Our mission is all about self sufficiency and independence,” said Tracy Eubanks, CEO of Metrocrest Services. “We wanna help with the crisis, but we wanna also provide other services, these wrap-around services that help families kind of get back on their feet.”

In 2022, Metrocrest helped over 18,000 people navigate crises and find a path toward self-sufficiency – from meals to employment coaching.

Learn more about Metrocrest Services and how to get involved.

READ: Toasted Yolk Café partners with Susan G. Komen Foundation