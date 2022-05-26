BOURBON BLONDE BLOG SPONSORED CONTENT — Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here to share a few products to add to your list for this Memorial Day Celebration.

Order In with Jolene’s Wings & Beer

Inspired by the desire to serve innovative handcrafted food to more guests in ways that work best for them, Jolene’s Wings & Beer is a virtual restaurant centered around one of America’s popular culinary cravings — wings and beer. www.jolenes.com

Oi-Lin Moisturizer SPF 30

“Nature’s best sun-blocking minerals and antioxidant-rich botanicals combine to protect, preserve, and deeply hydrate your skin. The ultra-sheer formula melts into your skin to keep moisture levels beautifully balanced while providing matchless broadspectrum sun protection.”

Website: home.sunrider.com

QuestNutrition.com

Quest’s Protein Bar Minis are 80 calories each, offering 8g protein with 2g net carbs and less than 1g of sugar! It is a good source of protein and a delicious snack. For more information and to purchase, visit www.questnutrition.com