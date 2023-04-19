DALLAS(KDAF)—Peppa Pig is right here in Dallas. You can bring your kids to embrace Peppa Pig’s world and wander around her house.

A family-friendly indoor play attraction is giving families a chance to play with Peppa Pig near Dallas. The Peppa Pig World of Play is an immersive and engaging experience that is sure to bring a smile to children everywhere.

Inside DFW Host Jenny Anchondo visited to get the inside scoop from Jordan Thacker, the attraction’s Marketing Coordinator. It has a wide variety of activities and attractions that are designed to help children learn new skills and develop their creativity. Children can enjoy over 14 free-roaming play areas that will bring to life the world of Peppa Pig.

Thacker said, “You can play with muddy puddles, explore Peppa’s treehouse play area, climb into George’s fort even visit Peppa’s house.”

Daddy Pig’s rotating laundry machine is one of the hidden surprises in the house. Children even get the chance to switch channels in the living room, play in the kitchen, and change the channels on the TV.

Peppa Pig herself even makes an appearance every single day of the week! Check Peppa’s schedule and buy tickets on their website if you want to see Peppa Pig, make sure you order in advance.