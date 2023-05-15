DALLAS (KDAF) — There are some powerful women in comedy including, Dallas Native, Magen King.

A regular performer at Addison and Arlington Improv, as well as the Hyena Comedy Club, Magen has a knack for turning everyday experiences into laugh-out-loud moments.

“I think a lot of it’s just right, what happens to us, especially my family, and I just write when something funny happens, but then you have thoughts. I think as a comic, we don’t actually look at things the same way other people do. We’re kind of looking at it to see what’s different. What’s funny? What doesn’t make sense? What’s incongruent, you know, that kind of thing,” King said.

She often touches on the highs and lows of parenthood in her routines, making her relatable to her audience, which includes her own daughter.

“So, only once has my daughter come and I do have a lot of jokes about her. But she knows them all. And none of it is mean-spirited because I love her. You know what I mean? I love my kids, ” King said.

“Honestly, it may I think it makes a huge difference in how I raise my kids because my kids tell me everything like I know way too much, much more than I ever told my mother and I think it’s because I’m just very like I will make a joke out of almost anything that happens”, King said.

You can also learn more about King’s life as a comedian and mom, through her social media or visit her website for updates on upcoming shows!

Magen King will be performing at the Dallas Comedy Club from May 13 to May 20.