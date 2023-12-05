DALLAS (KDAF) — Singer Marie Osmond is stopping in North Texas to unveil the Light the World Texas Giving Machines, which benefit local nonprofits, including Samaritan Inn.

Osmond gained success as a country and pop artist and television variety show cohost in the 1970s and 80s. Osmond’s family, including brother Donny Osmond, have also enjoyed success in the music and television industries, including a Daytime Emmy Award-nominated talk show and a Las Vegas residency.

Jenny Anchondo chats with Marie Osmond and Kellie Maynard, Chief Development Officer of Samaritan Inn, about the upcoming event. Osmond will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, just before the Christmas tree lighting in Sundance Square in Fort Worth, and will unveil the Giving Machines.

“What’s so cool about these is that you get to go up to these machines, and you can give and donate items like food, personal hygiene, medication, basketballs, you can even buy a chicken,” Osmond said.

Samaritan Inn offers financial literacy, career development, case management and counseling. They also provide meals and shelter for people in need.

“On any given day, we have about 180 residents that call the Inn home, and a third of them are children.” Maynard said. “We are happy to serve our residents in the DFW area.”

100 percent of the donations from the Giving Machines will to go local and global nonprofits to benefit families in need.

“You are making a difference in people’s lives, and to me, that’s the greatest holiday gift you could give anybody,” Osmond said.