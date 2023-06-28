DALLAS (KDAF) — Vinyl records are having a huge resurgence. If you’ve ever wondered what goes into making a record, the answer may be found at Texas’ largest record-pressing facility, located in Addison.

Hand Drawn Pressing has been around for six years, with each year taking on more customers.

“We started off with two machines six years ago. And now we’ve gone from two to four machines. We are the largest vinyl-producing facility in Texas, and we run 24 hours a day, six days a week,” said longtime radio host and vinyl pressing production manager, Joe Fink.

Mr. Fink also took Inside DFW’s Jenny Anchondo on a tour, to learn how recyclable pieces (called “nurdles”) make up the records we jam to today!

Watch the process above.