Skibell Fine Jewelry

Skibell wants to help you get started on your journey in repurposing your jewelry, so, if you mention the segment on Inside DFW (CW33) you’ll receive 10% off an appraisal or repair (limited to one mention).

“Everything is lighter, brighter, fresher, newer – which is not only my motto for the store, but my whole life.”

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you on board with the new Hollywood trend of taking your vintage jewels and making them new again?

Dallas’ Skibell Fine Jewelry is your spot for taking a family heirloom you love and treasure and repurposing it into something you would use and wear more often. This local spot knows that all jewelry that you don’t wear has three options, you either sell, consign, or redesign.

Their mission is to help walk this jewelry journey with you to discover and execute what’s best for you and hopefully repurpose it into something that becomes a staple for you to wear.

Skibell Fine Jewelry is a multigenerational family and full-service jewelry boutique located in Berkshire Court at Preston and NW Highway. Specializing in estate and custom jewelry, Skibell offers many services such as repairs, appraisals, redesigns, and purchases/sales of consignment jewelry.

Concierge services are also offered for in-home appraisals and insurance replacements. Featuring some of the most intricately designed and unique jewelry lines in the world, they are truly one of the best jewelers in the business.

Inside DFW had the pleasure of chatting with Lyn Skibell about the shop and what it means to carry on this family business, be sure to watch the video player above for the full segment and get an idea of what it would look like for you to get your jewelry repurposed.

“Everything is lighter, brighter, fresher, newer—which is not only my motto for the store, but my whole life,” she says. For starters, the store sports ultra-modern new cases and dynamic LED lighting. There’s also the showstopping fixture hanging from the ceiling. “It’s like a big piece of jewelry. So beautiful and unique. I had to have it,” she admits. “That piece represents everything about the new Skibells.”