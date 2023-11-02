Dallas (KDAF) — If you’re considering booking a maternity photo shoot, we collaborated with top experts to find out how to make the most of your session.

To set the stage for a gorgeous shoot, we went to the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District, which has plenty of natural light, views of the city and stunning backdrops.

We enlisted the help of Chicago and Dallas-based photographer, Lori Sapio, whose work has been featured in numerous publications and album covers since the late 90s, solidifying her reputation as one of the most sought-after photographers in the industry.

We asked her about how to make sure you’re working with the right photographer for you.

“My advice is always to do your research, look for images that speak to you and then find that photographer who creates those images. Most photographers have a style that they don’t stray from. I say it’s like going to a pizza joint and ordering a burger. Not everyone will make that burger delicious. Most photographers specialize in one style vs many,” Sapio said.

She also said you have to take your own personal style into consideration.

“I consider a person’s personality, style and comfortability. If you have never done glam in your life, I’m not going to photograph you as glam for your maternity. If the client is modest, I won’t suggest implied nude and, not every woman is a boho pregnant woman,” Sapio said.

If the mama is nervous about the shoot, she has some tips for making the pictures look as natural as possible.

“I love love, and with a new baby there is so much love all around. I love to capture that love, that joy. Some posing works, but the couple can also hug on each other, kiss, nuzzle in, rub that belly, etc. The goal is to capture the joy you are experiencing because that little one is almost here,” Sapio said.

Inside DFW Host, Jenny Anchondo was 30 weeks pregnant during the shoot, which is about the point where Sapio suggests taking maternity pics.

We also enlisted the help of the celebrity stylist known as “Coach Keith,” who has been creating timeless looks since he was a young boy. His grandmother taught him that style doesn’t have be expensive.

“I would see how she would go to thrift stores, and high-end stores and mix and match things and create her Sundays best each and every Sunday for church. My Uncle was a business owner and stayed in the best custom fit suits. So, I learned at the very early age about class and creating timeless looks,” Coach Keith said.

He created an entire style board for the shoot and Jenny chose a few different looks; some solo and some with her family.

He said one of his favorite trends for maternity is a cropped hooded set.

“Women want to feel comfortable and fashionable. It’s a simple yet fun go-to. You can dress it up or dress it down, while serving a look,” he said.

Another tip he had was to look info rentals with Olivia’s Gowns. This is a rental service where you can select dresses and rent them just for the photo shoot. Many of them have adjustable backs and can fit many sizes.

As for makeup, we enlisted the help of Tina Adams-Mason, CEO and lead makeup artist at About Face Pros Luxury Mobile Beauty Services.

Adams-Mason has been in business for more than 34 years. She and her team have experience in experience in weddings, television/film, print, fashion, and runway.

She said makeup and hair for a maternity shoot shouldn’t be “over done” and should allow a client’s natural beauty to shine through.

“Mothers-to-be should always look natural, glowing, ethereal, and almost angelic,” Adams-Mason said.

