DALLAS (KDAF) — Beef, it's what's for dinner.

You’ve heard of the classic beef cuts, your New York Strip, Ribeye, etc., but have you ever tried Picanha? It’s not well known in the states but it’s popular in places like Brazil and Portugal. It comes from the top of the rump and when cooked well it is delicious.

Primos MX Kitchen & Lounge in Dallas makes a great Picanha and shows the Inside DFW crew what all goes into this delicious meal.

Watch the video player above for their full recipe.

Primos MX Kitchen & Lounge