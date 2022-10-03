DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you have a sweet tooth? Like a BIG TIME sweet tooth? Well, this may be the place for you.

Where else can you combine all of your favorite sweets to make the ultimate ice cream sandwich? That’s exactly what you get at Milk + Cream on Ross Avenue in Dallas.

Milk + Cream has combined homemade ice cream, Asian-inspired milk buns and your favorite cereal to create the ultimate sweet tooth’s favorite treat.

CW33 reporter Landon Wexler took a trip to Milk + Cream to see what the craze is all about. Watch the video player for more information.

They are located at 5420 Ross Ave Ste 160, Dallas, TX 75206. Visit their Instagram for more information.