DALLAS(KDAF)- Dr. Valerie Truong, a renowned skin specialist, recently appeared on Inside DFW to provide valuable insights on protecting your skin during the scorching summer heat.

Dr.Troung emphasized the importance of using the right sunscreen to shield your skin from harmful UV rays.

As the temperature rises and the sun becomes more intense, it is crucial to be mindful of the potential damage that can be caused to our skin.

Sunburns, premature aging, and an increased risk of skin cancer are just a few of the adverse effects of prolonged sun exposure.

To combat these risks, Dr. Truong stressed the significance of using sunscreen as an essential part of our daily skincare routine.

Not all sunscreens are created equal, and selecting the right one can make a significant difference in protecting our skin.

Watch the full interview above to learn more about how you can protect your skin during the summer heat