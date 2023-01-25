DALLAS (KDAF) — It always feels great when you can save a little money here and there, especially at the grocery store.

Well, Ramona Cruz Peters with Fab Every Day has some really good tips on cost-saving food hacks.

“I’m always looking for ways to stretch my grocery budget and today I’m sharing some cost-saving food hacks to help you do the same; bonus a few of these tricks will also help you reduce waste,” Peters said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Be sure to watch the full video above to learn some incredible cost-saving food hacks, that could end up with even more money in your pocket along with some delicious meals for you and your family.