DALLAS (KDAF) — It always feels great when you can save a little money here and there, especially at the grocery store.
Well, Ramona Cruz Peters with Fab Every Day has some really good tips on cost-saving food hacks.
“I’m always looking for ways to stretch my grocery budget and today I’m sharing some cost-saving food hacks to help you do the same; bonus a few of these tricks will also help you reduce waste,” Peters said.
Be sure to watch the full video above to learn some incredible cost-saving food hacks, that could end up with even more money in your pocket along with some delicious meals for you and your family.